German Foreign Ministry warns of risk of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on August 24

Germany has warned its fellow citizens that Russia's air attacks on Ukrainian cities may intensify on Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24.

This is evidenced by an update on the website of the German Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The ministry notes that around Ukraine's Independence Day, "missile and air attacks on urban centers, especially on the capital Kyiv, may intensify."

They reminded that in view of the full-scale invasion, German citizens are warned against traveling to Ukraine, and those who are already here are "urgently asked to leave the country."

Earlier this week, the United States also said it had information that Russia was stepping up its efforts to launch both night and daytime attacks with drones and missiles across Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of Russia's massive attacks on Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons over the past few days.