Pentagon disclosed content of package of military aid to Ukraine for 125 million dollars

The US Department of Defence has announced the contents of the next military aid package to Ukraine, the estimated value of which is $125 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon's press service.

The military aid package included:

equipment and ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);

ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;

tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

ammunition for small arms;

medical equipment;

Explosive equipment and ammunition; and

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced a military aid package for Ukraine.

