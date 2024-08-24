ENG
Today, Ukraine and Russian Federation will hold major exchange, it is planned to release 115 military personnel - Reuters

On Saturday, August 24, Ukraine and Russia will exchange 115 prisoners through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

This was reported to Reuters by an official representative of the Emirate, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this will be the first such exchange of prisoners between the countries after the Ukrainian military began an offensive on Russian territory on August 6.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov announced the principles by which negotiations on the release of prisoners will be held.

