Ministry of Energy: territory of power facility in central region damaged as result of rocket attack

Russians have attacked the territory of an energy facility in central Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"Central region: the territory of a power facility was damaged as a result of a rocket attack," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the eastern region, equipment at one of the substations was damaged after a nighttime enemy shelling, and in the southeastern region, an overhead line was partially damaged as a result of hostilities.

See more: In Sumy region, Ruscists attacked civilian car with drone: couple died. PHOTO

In the western region, an overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored.

As of this morning, a total of 528 settlements remain without power supply due to hostilities and technical violations.