Russia sought to occupy Sumy. We thwarted these plans with operation in Kursk region, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region is going according to plan, it was a preemptive strike to stop the enemy in the north of our country. The Russians wanted to occupy the Sumy region and Sumy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a briefing on the occasion of Independence Day, Censor.NET reports.

"The operation is complicated, but it is going according to our plan. There are several results of this operation. I can't talk about all of them. First of all, the exchange fund. This is something we can talk about openly. It is being replenished," he said.

Another result of the Defence Forces' operation in the Kursk region, Zelenskyy said, was the halt of the Russian operation in northern Ukraine, as Russia intended to occupy Sumy.

"A preventive strike. And our operation has fulfilled this task. We prevented the encirclement of our part of the Sumy region and the desire to occupy the city of Sumy," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of state denied that the purpose of the offensive in the Kursk region was to "play cards" for negotiations.

"We are not playing any cards. We are very open with our partners, and we told them how we are diplomatically moving towards a just peace and the end of the war. We also invited everyone to the Peace Formula or Peace Summit. We will not change this process," Zelenskyy explained.

"One of the goals of this operation is to show the reality of who Putin is, and those states that have not yet understood why he came to occupy the territory of our state, I think they have already understood. And to show what is more precious to him: the occupation of the territory of Ukraine or the protection of his population," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Putin is still thinking about how to keep the captured Ukrainian territories and does not think about how to properly protect his people.

"The war can only end with the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the prevention of Putin's repeated aggression and Russian aggression," Zelenskyy concluded.