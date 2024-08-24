Russia must realise that it will also suffer losses, - Duda on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region

Polish leader Andrzej Duda has commented on the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

The politician made the statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingridas Šimonite in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

Duda stressed that Russia must realise that by attacking an independent state, it will also suffer losses.

"I will say this: if someone attacks someone, they must realise that they will also suffer losses. And the one who does not take this into account is foolish," the Polish President said.

At the same time, he said that he would ask his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not to shoot at Russian soldiers if they decide to leave Ukraine.

"If it happens that the Russians do what they have to do, that is, return home and Russian troops leave Ukraine and Ukrainian troops attack them, then I will be the first to pick up the phone and call Volodymyr Zelenskyy and say: do not bomb them when they leave. Leave them alone, let them go home. I can promise this to Russian soldiers... But as long as Russia is attacking Ukraine in a war that it started, it must understand that those who come with the sword will die by the sword," Duda said.