Only Russia is to blame for what is happening on its territory, - Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite on Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite considers it dishonest to say that the war unleashed by Russia means limiting military operations to the territory of Ukraine.

She said this during a joint press conference with the Presidents of Poland and Ukraine Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 24 August, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Lithuanian government reminded that it was Russia that started the war, and Ukraine is defending itself.

"Sometimes I am surprised that people think that if Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, it means that the war can only continue on the territory of Ukraine. It shouldn't be like that, because it's just not fair. Therefore, of course, the Russians should bear the risks and responsibility for what may happen on their territory," Šimonite said.

The politician noted that everyone in Lithuania is watching what is happening in the Kursk region with great attention, and everyone sees that Putin is not worried about "his people and his borders".

"He doesn't care about protecting his people very much, because the value of human life in Russia is completely different from the value of life in all our countries. And the answer is very simple: Russia can stop all these operations in Kursk, anywhere. It can simply withdraw (from the territory of Ukraine - ed.) and stop the war," the Lithuanian Prime Minister said.

As a reminder, Polish President Andrzej Duda, who also arrived in Kyiv on 24 August, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region, said that Russia must realise that by attacking an independent state, it will also suffer losses.