Meta deleted more than 40 Facebook and Instagram accounts that spread Russian propaganda to European audiences
Meta Corporation has deleted 43 accounts and pages on Facebook and Instagram that spread Russian propaganda to the European audience.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the corporation's report.
In total, Meta deleted 20 Facebook accounts, 14 pages, and 9 Instagram accounts for violating the policy against coordinated inauthentic behaviour.
Fake news websites, the report uses Euro Top News as an example, used fictitious journalistic pseudonyms and fake addresses to appear legitimate. The content on the websites and social media was probably created with the help of artificial intelligence.
In addition to Meta, such sites were active on YouTube, Telegram and X (formerly Twitter). Their messages promoted Russian narratives, including the decline of support for Ukraine in the West and criticism of US President Biden. Meta identified and stopped this activity before it could build an authentic audience.
