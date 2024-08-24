Meta deleted more than 40 Facebook and Instagram accounts that spread Russian propaganda to European audiences

Meta Corporation has deleted 43 accounts and pages on Facebook and Instagram that spread Russian propaganda to the European audience.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the corporation's report.

In total, Meta deleted 20 Facebook accounts, 14 pages, and 9 Instagram accounts for violating the policy against coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

Read more: Ministry of Digitization is asking Meta for content moderation rules to avoid being blocked for publishing evidence of crimes committed by Russian Federation. DOCUMENT

Fake news websites, the report uses Euro Top News as an example, used fictitious journalistic pseudonyms and fake addresses to appear legitimate. The content on the websites and social media was probably created with the help of artificial intelligence.

In addition to Meta, such sites were active on YouTube, Telegram and X (formerly Twitter). Their messages promoted Russian narratives, including the decline of support for Ukraine in the West and criticism of US President Biden. Meta identified and stopped this activity before it could build an authentic audience.