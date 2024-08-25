In southern direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1 Tor MLRS, 1 Grad MLRS, 3 firing positions and 64 occupiers over day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 64 occupiers were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 64 people.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 607,680 people (+1,190 per day), 8,547 tanks, 17,396 artillery systems, 16,631 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy also lost 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 anti-aircraft missile system "Tor"

1 "Azart" telecommunications system

1 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system

7 artillery systems

23 units of armoured vehicles

4 reconnaissance UAVs

2 boats

1 video surveillance complex

Affected:

3 field supply points, 2 fuel and lubricant storage sites, 1 observation post, 17 dugouts, 3 firing positions, and 1 Starlink satellite communications station.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 607,680 Russian invaders.