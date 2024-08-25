Reuters journalists injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk
On the night of 25 August, Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk where foreign journalists were staying.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.
It is noted that during the missile strike on the hotel, a team of journalists of the agency was injured. One of their team members went missing, two others were hospitalised.
According to Reuters, the Sapphire Hotel, where six Reuters employees were staying, was hit by a missile strike on Saturday night.
"Three other journalists have been found," the agency said in a statement.
As a reminder, on the night of 25 August, explosions were heard in Kramatorsk. Russians shelled a civilian facility.
