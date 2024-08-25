If India stops oil imports, Putin will face huge challenges - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should feel that the war is very expensive and costly, and Russian society should feel it, so if India stops importing Russian oil, Putin will face huge challenges.

According to Censor.NET, citing UP, Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Indian media.

"I think the Indian government understands this. We will be happy to work on alternative ways. You are a big country, and the question here is not about millions, but about billions that come back to Putin, to Russia, and then he uses them, because officially he is now in a war economy.

This means that the priority is war, not peace. Not only for his military, it means that the priority for his economy is also set to war, and certainly if billions are coming in, and they are coming from all kinds of markets, from India, from Arab countries, from China. Of course, this helps him a lot, so he needs to feel that war is a very expensive and costly thing, and his society needs to feel it, because if he doesn't get billions, he won't feel it," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, Russian society should feel that war is costly and start pushing Putin towards peace.

"His society doesn't understand what is happening, or they understand and support him. There is an influence of the media within their country, because Putin controls the media completely 100%, and social networks as well.

If you stop oil imports, Putin will face huge challenges," Zelenskyy added.

He also noted that Ukraine understands how much money Russia makes from the deal with India, but cannot put pressure on India: "You are an independent country, this is your government... That's why I asked you to think about it, if you accept the idea that we will do everything possible, but we need to somehow stop the flow of money so as not to strengthen the Russian Armed Forces."