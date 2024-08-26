Missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: several fires occurred, there is dead and injured (updated)

A person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling on the morning of 26 August.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"In the morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. Explosions were heard in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. Thank you for the work of air defence! However, unfortunately, the enemy terror did not go without consequences," he said.

Preliminary, there is one dead, a 69-year-old man. There were several fires. In particular, there was a fire in a country house.

"The information is being clarified. Stay in a safe place. The alert is ongoing," he added.

Updated information

"A local resident was killed in an attack in Dniprovskyi district. Another man was injured. He is receiving medical aid.

Private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene to record another war crime of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

On 26 August, several Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched guided cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea. Russia also launched 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers. Monitoring channels reported the launch of the "Kalibr" missiles from the Black Sea.

Explosions were heard in many regions of the country.

Emergency power cuts were introduced throughout Ukraine.

