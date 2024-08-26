Fire at oil depot in Rostov region of Russia: new fire has emerged on 8th day. SATELLITE PHOTOS

On Sunday, 25 August, a new, fourth fire broke out at the Russian oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Radio Liberty".

The publication analysed a satellite image taken at 14.41 local time on Sunday. The fire reached the fourth tank on the left side of the row.

According to one version of Russian telegram channels, explosive kerosene may be stored in this part of the tank farm.

The "Kavkaz" oil depot of Rosrezerv near the town of Proletarsk in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 18 August.

Another strike, according to unconfirmed reports, was carried out after the fire had started, on 23 August.

According to Russian media, dozens of firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the fire. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 60 kilometres in the sky, but Rostov region authorities say there is no threat to human health or deterioration in air quality.

