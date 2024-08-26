Kyiv air defence forces destroy about 15 "shaheds", attack on capital continues - KCMA

Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and attack UAVs, and the danger continues.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Cruise missiles came at Kyiv after complex manoeuvres, in very dense groups from different directions. During the attack of these cruise missiles, the enemy fired several ballistic missiles in the direction of the capital in a row, including the aerial ballistic "Kinzhal". The air defence forces and means hit about a dozen missiles. (The type and number will be accurately reported by the Air Force),’ the statement said.

The attack by Russian attack UAVs from different directions is currently underway.

"Since the night, air defence soldiers have already destroyed a total of about a dozen enemy drones heading for the capital. The air alert in Kyiv has been in place for over 6 hours.

According to the current situation report, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv. However, due to the missile attack, Ukrenergo ordered emergency blackouts. There are problems with power supply in many parts of the capital. That is why I ordered the deployment of all the Unbreakable Points across Kyiv. Power engineers are working to bring light back to the homes of Kyiv residents. Do not panic and stay calm. The situation is under control," said KCMA.

