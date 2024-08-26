No major breakthrough in war is to be expected now - Czech PM Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala believes that we should not expect any significant changes on the battlefield in Ukraine. Russia will continue to focus on undermining the critical and civilian infrastructure of our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to České noviny.

Fiala emphasized that Russia is trying to create chaos in the world.

We do not expect any significant changes on the battlefield, although, of course, the current maneuvers of Ukrainian troops on Russian territory are a symbolic change. But in fact, we have to admit that we cannot expect a serious breakthrough in the conflict now," he said.

The Czech prime minister noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not lost his will to conquer.

Read more: Enemy advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Fiala added that nothing has changed in the Czech Republic' s position: multilateral support for Ukraine and deterrence of the aggressor are still in the interests of his country.

He noted that the broader goal of helping Ukraine is to keep the country as functional and stable as possible, to ensure its speedy post-war recovery and gradual approximation to European standards, which will facilitate its future integration into Western organizations.

Read more: Czech Parliament calls on intelligence agencies to check for Russian influence in country’s Orthodox churches