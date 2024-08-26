Situation on border with Belarus is unchanged and under control, no movement of military forces - SBGS

As of August 26, Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any deployment of military forces and equipment near the Belarusian border. The situation remains under control.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UP, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said this on the air of the telethon "United News".

"In general, the situation along the border is unchanged. Ukraine's defense forces of various units, including border guards, the Armed Forces, and the National Guard, fully control the border line. No unusual situations have been observed directly along our state border," he said.

According to him, border guards have not noticed any movement of equipment or personnel directly near the Ukrainian border. But in general, this area remains threatening.

The SBGS spokesperson explained that intelligence units are monitoring what is happening deep in Belarus to "understand how much the situation can change so that we can be ready in one direction or another if any actions are launched from the territory of the Republic of Belarus."

Demchenko also added that Russia currently does not have a sufficient grouping of troops in Belarus to invade Ukraine from this direction.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on the Armed Forces of Belarus to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine to a distance that exceeds the range of the Belarusian fire systems.

Earlier it was reported that after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia, Belarus deployed at least a thousand of its military to the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.