DELTA system helped destroy enemy equipment worth more than $15 billion - Ministry of Defense

The ecosystem of innovative products for combat operations DELTA, developed by the Ministry of Defense, has demonstrated high efficiency on the battlefield and has already been put into operation for all units of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is a high-tech country, and the numerical superiority of the Russian enemy on the battlefield is compensated by our digital solutions and precision weapons. The modern DELTA system from the Ministry of Defense is effectively used by the Armed Forces. Thanks to DELTA, more than $15 billion worth of enemy equipment has already been destroyed," said Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, the innovative product of the Ministry of Defense will now be implemented in all law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is working on "Veteran+" application

"To this end, our digital team, together with the State Special Communications Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and other partners, has modernized security measures to ensure that our Defense Forces receive the most technologically advanced tools to destroy the enemy," the Defense Minister added.

"From the first days of the large-scale invasion, DELTA has become an effective tool in the hands of our military for interaction and effective warfare. The tools of the DELTA platform have already been tested on the battlefield and will now be more widely used by our soldiers to achieve a technological advantage against the enemy," added Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

What is known about the DELTA system?

DELTA was developed by the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense. The system has been successfully audited and meets the modern requirements of an integrated information security system.

Thanks to modernized approaches to software acceptance, DELTA can be officially integrated into the combat processes of the Ukrainian army.

Read more: Ukraine is creating a support service for servicemen that will provide support in solving social and medical issues

Since 2019, the system has been tested at NATO's CWIX exercise, which tests and improves interoperability of combat systems between member and partner countries.

And this year, DELTA successfully tested five different interoperability standards, integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ and practiced complex scenarios for collecting data on the location of its own forces and friendly units.