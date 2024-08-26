Russia used at least 127 missiles and 109 drones during today’s attack, - Zelenskyy at Headquarters meeting

On 26 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff to hear reports on the restoration of energy after one of the largest Russian attacks. At least 127 missiles and 109 drones were used by Russia today.

According to Censor.NET, the president wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Reports from Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

They analysed the effectiveness of air defence and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire teams, and engineering defence in detail for each region. Appropriate decisions were made.

At the facilities themselves, we continue to eliminate the consequences, repair and demine. In some places, the terrorist state attacked civilian facilities with cluster munitions. Sappers have to work before power engineers can start repairing them.

We also do not forget about the frontline. There was a report from the Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on the operational situation, including the defence of Pokrovsk. We decided to further strengthen the area," the President said.

As Censor.NET previously reported, 15 regions have been affected by a massive Russian attack today.