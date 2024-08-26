Borrell reacts to today’s Russian attack and calls for lifting restrictions on use of Western weapons

After the massive shelling of Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell once again called for the lifting of restrictions on Western allies' strikes on military targets in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the diplomat's account on the social network X.

"Russia has escalated its aggression by resuming massive attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, including hydroelectric power plants, resulting in human casualties. Ukraine now needs air defense," Borrell emphasized.

He also added that he would discuss this issue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Thursday.

"I repeat that the lifting of restrictions on the use of means (by the West - Ed.) against the Russian military involved in the aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, will strengthen Ukrainian self-defense, save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine," the diplomat summarized.

What preceded it?

On Monday, August 26, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze attack drones.

Last week, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called on Western countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of their weapons against Russian military targets amid the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in the Kursk region of Russia.