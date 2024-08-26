Syrskyi discusses with NATO Europe Commander Cavoli needs of AFU in ammunition and air defense assets

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

"I informed him about the situation and the course of hostilities in different areas of the frontline. I thanked him for the military assistance provided. I outlined our main needs, in particular, ammunition, military equipment and other weapons.

We discussed the issue of strengthening our air defense. Protecting our cities and critical infrastructure from the constant terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation is one of the key priorities," said Syrskyi.

