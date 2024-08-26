US and Ukraine will continue to discuss lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia, but not publicly - Kirby

The United States will continue to talk privately with Ukraine about lifting restrictions on strikes by American weapons on military targets in the Russian Federation.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for permission to hit more Russian military targets with the weapons provided by the United States, both publicly and privately.

"It is clear why he is doing this: his country has been attacked. But, as I've said many times, we will continue to talk to the Ukrainians, but we will do so privately," Kirby said.

He added that as of now, there are no changes in the policy of using American weapons by Ukraine.

