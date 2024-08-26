Power outages on Tuesday are planned throughout day, up to two thirds of consumers will be without electricity - DTEK

On Tuesday, 27 August, stabilization power outage schedules are expected to return in Kyiv сity, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Emergency power outages are currently ongoing in these regions due to the difficult situation in the power grid, the press service of DTEK's energy holding reports.

In particular, on Tuesday, according to Ukrenergo's order, they will be disconnected:

from 00:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. - three groups of consumers out of six;

from 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - four groups;

from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.- three groups;

from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- four groups;

from 9:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.- three groups.

"Blackouts will occur in the dark grey and light grey zones. We kindly ask you to save electricity to reduce the number and duration of outages," DTEK added.

As a reminder, today Ukraine suffered one of the largest Russian attacks, occupation forces launched at least 127 missiles and 109 drones at the country's territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 regions were affected by a massive enemy attack on August 26. According to him, the occupiers again targeted energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo ordered the introduction of emergency power outages across the country. Later, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the shelling had caused a difficult situation in the energy sector.