Number of victims of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 3: Elderly woman with severe burns dies

An elderly woman died as a result of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that she suffered severe burns.

"She was taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. The doctors fought for her life for several hours, but could not save her. Thus, the number of victims of this attack has increased to three," said the head of the region.

The injured man with a fractured limb remains in hospital. Doctors assess his condition as stable and of moderate severity.

Two other women refused further hospitalisation after receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, it was reported about the attack of the "shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result, 2 people died - a man and a woman. Four people are in hospital.

