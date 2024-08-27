One of objectives of offensive in Kursk region was to distract Russian forces from Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - Syrskyi

The offensive by the Defence Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation has diverted a significant number of Russian invaders from other areas.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the tasks of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was to divert significant enemy forces from other directions, primarily from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions. Of course, the enemy understands this, so it continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, where its most combat-ready units are concentrated," he explained.

According to Syrskyi, the Kursk operation has diverted a significant number of Russian forces.

"At the moment, we can state that about 30,000 servicemen (of the Russian Federation - Ed.) have already been redeployed to the Kursk direction. This figure is growing, while the enemy is trying to withdraw units from other areas. On the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsk direction," the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief added.

