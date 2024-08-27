Shmyhal: Ukraine’s goal is to get all $300 billion of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine's goal is to recover all $300 billion of frozen Russian assets.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we have the first step - the G7 countries have agreed to transfer $50 billion to Ukraine from the use of frozen Russian assets. We have our political framework: Ukraine should receive the funds no later than the end of this year, they should be unconditional for Ukraine, interest-free, not affect the increase in the national debt, and we should be able to use them for any needs of our country," he said.

He noted that these funds should primarily be used to compensate people for their losses.

"We agreed that Russian assets should be primarily used to compensate for the damage and losses that Russia has caused to our people. We should also be able to use these funds to finance the budget and for the needs of the Security and Defence Forces, if necessary," he added.