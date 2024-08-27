ENG
I don’t really like energy PR when Russia knows what specific damage it has done to our energy system - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the whole world should know what kind of destruction Russia is causing to Ukraine, but not all details should be made public.

The head of state said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"So far, unfortunately, not all of the country has electricity. It should be. As for the details about the destruction, the hydroelectric power station or whatever. In general, I don't really like energy PR. I don't like it very much, I don't support it when the enemy knows what kind of damage it has done to Ukraine, the energy system, etc.

According to the president, there are details that the whole world should know, understanding what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

