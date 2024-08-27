ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10059 visitors online
News
2 250 17

Partners are trying not to talk to me about authorizing strikes deep into Russia - Zelenskyy

Президент Володимир Зеленський

During his meetings with partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly raises the issue of granting Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

Zelenskyy said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"They try not to talk to me about it, but I raise this issue. That's how it is. The Olympics have passed, but ping-pong has remained," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Operation in Kursk region is one of points of Ukraine’s plan to win war

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6316) weapons (2844) authorization (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 