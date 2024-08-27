Partners are trying not to talk to me about authorizing strikes deep into Russia - Zelenskyy
During his meetings with partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly raises the issue of granting Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.
Zelenskyy said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.
"They try not to talk to me about it, but I raise this issue. That's how it is. The Olympics have passed, but ping-pong has remained," Zelenskyy said.
