Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv region and number of regions - DTEK

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK.

"Ukrenergo has issued the order due to the difficult situation in the power system. We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the schedules do not apply during emergency outages," DTEK emphasizes.

