Mandatory evacuation is currently being carried out in 50 settlements of Kherson region - RMA

Currently, the mandatory evacuation of the population applies to 50 settlements in the Kherson region.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these are settlements located along the Dnipro River, which are constantly attacked by Russian troops, so it is extremely dangerous to be there.



It is also reported that eight more have recently been added to the list: Honcharne, Novodmytrivka, Romashkove, Pershotravneve, Shliakhove, Tomaryne, Novooleksandrivka and part of the Korabelnyo district of Kherson (along Marine Corps Street, adjacent streets and alleys).



According to Prokudin, approximately 260 adults and nearly 60 children have been evacuated from the area over the past two weeks.

