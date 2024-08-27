Events in Kursk region are not occupation, but defense operation, - Zelenskyy

The events in the Kursk region are not an occupation, but a defensive operation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"We are not adding anything to our state, we are not changing legislation or the Constitution. We do not need other people's lands and citizens. It is important for us not to be like those who brought the war to us," the Head of State stressed.

He added that Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of the Russian Federation behave like human beings, which is why we see support for this operation from the international community.

