Five families with children are returned from temporarily occupied Kherson region
On August 26, 5 families were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"They are raising eight children. These are five boys and three girls, aged 6 to 14. Now the children are safe with their parents and are recovering from the horrors of the Russian occupation," said Prokudin.
According to him, the families were returned by the charitable organization "Save Ukraine".
The head of the RMA noted that since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
