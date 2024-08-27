EU to help Ukraine counter Russian shelling of energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to discuss countering Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the parties discussed ways to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and ensure the stability of the power system in the face of massive attacks.

"Yesterday we experienced one of the most massive attacks on the energy infrastructure. It is obvious that the enemy does not give up its intentions to disrupt winterization and plunge Ukrainians into darkness. But our specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of the shelling, and I hope that over the next few days we will be able to reduce the deficit in the system," said Halushchenko.

See more: Death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to three. Occupier attacked Nikopol district almost 20 times. PHOTOS

The minister also emphasized that amid Russia's ongoing energy terror, the most important aspects of cooperation with European partners are strengthening the protection of energy facilities, increasing financial support for Ukraine's electricity transmission infrastructure and developing distributed generation.

In addition, the parties discussed deepening cooperation within the Ukraine Investment Facility (UIF) program, which is part of the Ukraine Facility plan, and ways to find additional funding.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the EU representatives strongly condemned the military attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and promised to redouble efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian energy sector and restore energy security in our country and throughout Europe.

Read more: Occupiers did not allow IAEA to enter cooling tower of ZNPP - Ministry of Energy