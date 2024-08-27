Curfew tightened in Pokrovsk and community - RMA

Starting tomorrow, Pokrovsk will have a long curfew - from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I signed a decree to tighten the curfew in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself," the statement reads.



As noted, starting tomorrow, restrictions on movement will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The full list of settlements that will be subject to the new rules: Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Troianda, Lysivka, Hnativka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyne, Pushkine, and Zhovte.



"I call on everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" - emphasized the head of the RMA

Earlier it was reported that in all settlements of the Selydove and Kurakhove communities, restrictions on movement will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., and in the territory of the Kostiantynivka community - from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a .m.