Three mobilized ex-prisoners returned to military unit in Odesa region after escape - OC "South"

On August 24, three soldiers who had signed a contract for military service in prison left the territory of a training center in Odesa region. Within a day, law enforcement officers found them and returned them to the military unit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Mishchenko, acting head of the communications department of the operational command "South," in a commentary to Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project).

He explains that the mobilized soldiers left the territory of the training center as "an attempt to use this time at their own discretion." He adds that the information that the mobilized were carrying weapons is not true.

"Most importantly, the soldiers were not carrying weapons, this is false information and nothing threatened the health of others... They were detained and brought back on August 25. Not even a day has passed, so this is not considered as an AWOL, they continue to be soldiers of one of the mechanized brigades," said Mishchenko.

The lieutenant colonel did not specify where and under what circumstances the mobilized former prisoners were detained. The military unit will undergo an internal inspection, and those responsible will be brought to disciplinary responsibility, Mishchenko said.

"There is a platoon, company, or unit commander who is responsible for the availability of personnel. But there is currently no information on bringing anyone to justice," he said.

What preceded this?

Earlier, the Dumskaya newspaper reported on the escape of three former prisoners who had been mobilized and were undergoing training at a training center in Odesa region, citing sources in law enforcement. According to the journalists, the fugitives were carrying Kalashnikovs.

To recap, on May 17, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 11079-1, which allows certain categories of prisoners to be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Only citizens who have been imprisoned for minor crimes in the past will be eligible for early release on parole.

As of July 2024, after the adoption of the law , about 2,872 prisoners were released out of 5,196 who had requested it. A total of 368 were denied on health grounds.