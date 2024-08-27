4.7 million euros in trunk were carried by driver of supplying company of MoD and accountant of Hlyniana’s firm

4.7 million euros were transported by a Meatmix accountant accompanied by a Meatprom expediter driver.

This is stated in the decision of the Solomiansky District Court regarding the seizure of property, writes in his article on Censor.NET "The secret of Hlyniana's trunk: carousel frauds, fronts, safe deposit boxes and Hrynkevych’s eggs" Tetiana Nikolaienko.

As stated in the ruling, MEAT MIX LLC (EDRPOU (Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine) code 42241839, formerly known as MILE LLC), ZIVIS UA LLC (EDRPOU code 22206848, formerly known as VIZIT LLC), ACTIVE COMPANY LLC (EDRPOU code 40209490), GRAND CONSULT LLC (EDRPOU code 42239070), OK LAND FOOD LLC (EDRPOU code 41950625), TERRA BM LLC (EDRPOU code 42226852, formerly known as PREMIUM COMPANY LLC), MEAT PROM LLC (EDRPOU code 44189514), LAKTRADE PLUS LLC (EDRPOU code 36911542), Vavilon Food LLC (EDRPOU code 44657811), and Miasoprom Private Enterprise (EDRPOU code 31487623) are charged with "actions aimed at legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means in especially large amounts", as well as non-payment of value added tax to the budget in the amount of more than UAH 23 million UAH.

These companies are part of Tetiana Hlyniana's group, one of the largest suppliers of food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The same ruling states that the money was transported by a SSANG YONG REXTON car.

Interrogated as a witness, the Deputy Head of the Department of Detectives for Strategic Economic Protection of the BES Territorial Department in Kyiv region explained that PERSON_4 (one of the Mitmix executives), providing instructions to its affiliates, took measures to conceal (change the place of placement) illegally converted cash from safe deposit boxes to other places.

"To transport the cash, she engaged an expediter driver of MEAT PROM LLC - PERSON_10 (tax ID #7), PERSON_7 and PERSON_5.

When transporting cash, the latter would use a vehicle owned by PERSON_10 - SSANG YONG REXTON... In addition, the latter noted that they would transport cash from Bila Tserkva to Kyiv," the ruling says.

It was established that during the search of the vehicle, PERSON_5 (chief accountant of MEAT MIX LLC) was in the car with PERSON_10.

"Meatmix is one of the Hlynianas' key companies.

According to Youcontrol, the ultimate owners of Meatmix are Nazarii Ruslan Bereziuk (apparently, Hlyniana's grandson) and Oleksandr Dmytrovych (also the owner of Active Company and Zivis UA).

The head of the company is Liudmyla Tsilitska. She also headed one of Hlyniana's first companies, Vizit.

For more details of this case, read Tetiana Nikolaienko's article "Secret of Hlynianna's trunk: carousel frauds, fronts, safe deposit boxes and Hrynkevych's eggs".