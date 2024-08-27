ENG
Occupiers shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, man was wounded

On the evening of Tuesday, August 27, Russian invaders shelled the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. A man was injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachi community Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zadorenko, the Russians shelled the village around 6:30 p.m. A 42-year-old man was injured. Paramedics treated the man on the spot. Currently, his life and health are not in danger.

The enemy shelling also damaged private houses.

