Occupiers shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, man was wounded

On the evening of Tuesday, August 27, Russian invaders shelled the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. A man was injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachi community Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zadorenko, the Russians shelled the village around 6:30 p.m. A 42-year-old man was injured. Paramedics treated the man on the spot. Currently, his life and health are not in danger.

The enemy shelling also damaged private houses.

