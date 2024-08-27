Occupiers shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, man was wounded
On the evening of Tuesday, August 27, Russian invaders shelled the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. A man was injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachi community Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zadorenko, the Russians shelled the village around 6:30 p.m. A 42-year-old man was injured. Paramedics treated the man on the spot. Currently, his life and health are not in danger.
The enemy shelling also damaged private houses.
