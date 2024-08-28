ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8225 visitors online
News
2 405 12

Emergency blackouts in Kyiv and 4 regions are cancelled - DTEK

Екстрені відключення світла

At around 11.00 a.m. on 28 August, emergency blackouts were cancelled in Kyiv and a number of regions: power companies are returning to their blackout schedules.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK's press centre.

"At the direction of Ukrenergo, we are returning to the schedules of stabilisation blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions," the statement said.

Read more: On August 28, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Kyiv and three regions

Author: 

DTEK (90) energy outages (165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 