Emergency blackouts in Kyiv and 4 regions are cancelled - DTEK

At around 11.00 a.m. on 28 August, emergency blackouts were cancelled in Kyiv and a number of regions: power companies are returning to their blackout schedules.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK's press centre.

"At the direction of Ukrenergo, we are returning to the schedules of stabilisation blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions," the statement said.

