Emergency blackouts in Kyiv and 4 regions are cancelled - DTEK
At around 11.00 a.m. on 28 August, emergency blackouts were cancelled in Kyiv and a number of regions: power companies are returning to their blackout schedules.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK's press centre.
"At the direction of Ukrenergo, we are returning to the schedules of stabilisation blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password