Russian Federation seeks to capture Chasiv Yar in order to shell Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk from artillery - 24th SMB

The enemy wants to capture the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, as it is located on a high ground. From here, Russian artillery will be able to shell Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk.

As reported by Censor.NET, a representative of the press service of the 24th SMB named after King Danyla, Andrii Polukhin.

According to him, the Kanal microdistrict, which is located behind the canal, was the most affected in Chasovoy Yar.

"There are ruins, but there is an opportunity for small groups to hide. This is how the enemy attacks," he said.

Polukhin also explained that the Russian occupiers are trying to capture Chasiv Yar because this is a height that will allow them to easily shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the lowlands.

Chasiv Yar is located at a height, compared to Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk. This height goes along the highway to Kramatorsk," he said.

The Russians are trying to cut logistical routes

The representative of the press service also added that the enemy is trying to cut logistical routes.

"The enemy is trying to get to this line in order to cut the logistics routes. This height is very important to the enemy because there will be artillery there. It will be easy for him to shell those areas from this height," added the 24th SMB.

