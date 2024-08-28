Police officer from Kyiv region who called Armed Forces veteran Yakimchuk "complete PWD" was dismissed from her post

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region has completed an internal investigation into a police officer who, during a conflict with Pavlo Yakimchuk, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Special Operations Forces, called him a "complete PWD".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kyiv region.

As reported earlier, in Kyiv, Pavlo Yakimchuk, a veteran of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a conflict with a woman in a National Police uniform.

According to the soldier, she called him a "complete PWD" after remarking on a parking violation.

It turned out that the woman, Olena Petrivna Oreshchenko, was an employee of the National Police in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region.

An internal investigation was initiated into the matter.

"Police officers from the Main Inspection and Human Rights Department found that the car was driven by the inspector's husband, a civilian. A passing driver noticed the violation and then made a comment to the family. Instead, the driver and the passenger did not respond to the remarks, got into a verbal conflict, and left the car in the place for people with disabilities for about an hour," the statement said.

In addition to bringing the police officer to justice, the National Police sent materials about the driver to the Kyiv Patrol Police, which should consider administrative liability for violations under Part 6 of Article 122 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

The Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to the incident. He appealed to the Head of the National Police to conduct an impartial investigation.

The Ombudsman also proposed to conduct additional training and briefings for the staff to raise awareness of the specifics of communication with veterans.

As a reminder, Censor.NET recently published an interview with the soldier: "Pavlo Yakimchuk, a veteran of the Special Forces, call sign Shustryi: ‘A lot of people work for the president - and they can't figure out how to encourage people to fight for Ukraine’".