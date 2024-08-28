Ministry of Defense is developing new dry rations to meet religious, medical and ethical needs of military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced a change in the approach to the formation of dry rations for military personnel, taking into account their religious, medical and ethical needs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this initiative will significantly expand the range of dry rations, which will provide the military with a greater variety of products, including vegetable, kosher and halal sets.

It is reported that the new dry rations will become available to the military in December 2024, when the process of developing and approving the range is completed.

The DOT and the Ministry of Defense have already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as NGOs "Every Animal" and UAnimals, which work in the field of animal rights, and market representatives.

"Our goal is to meet all the needs of our servicemen and women, taking into account their beliefs, health and ethical principles. We strive to create an environment where every defender of Ukraine feels comfortable and confident. We know that many of our servicemen and women follow different religious traditions or have special dietary needs, so we actively cooperate with religious communities and nutrition experts. We also understand the importance of ethical choices, so plant-based rations will be an important part of our new strategy. This is not only a matter of nutrition, but also respect for the beliefs of each soldier," emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

According to Halyna Litosh, Director of the DOT Project Portfolio Management, the idea of menu diversity arose also because Ukraine is approaching European standards where people with different needs from the community are not ignored but receive the necessary things.

"We have to get closer to the EU and NATO not only in terms of standards but also in terms of respecting people's choices and preferences. Inclusive nutrition is not only about changing the dry rations, it is about changing the worldview and our synchronization with the Euro-Atlantic vector," she added.

It is also reported that the meeting resulted in an agreement on further cooperation to develop updated dry rations. In particular, the participants of the meeting will provide their developments, comments, recommendations and developed ration options to the relevant department of the Ministry of Defense.