Online recruitment, three types of deferments: MoD plans to attract several million more users to "Reserve+" due to new features

Due to the introduction of new features, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to attract several million additional users to the "Reserve+".

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chernohorenko.

"We are now adding an online recruitment option with the ability to sign a contract or mobilize in two clicks. We have three types of deferments in our work: large families, deferments related to people with disabilities, and full-time students," Chernohorenko said.

She noted that the new features will help to attract several million additional users through constant iteration of the app.

Read more: Defense Ministry plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities in two years - Umierov

In addition, Chernohorenko said that Reserve+ currently has 3.2 million registered users with 100 thousand active users per day.

"This is an indicative figure for us. And we will do everything to make this figure grow. But I, as a team leader and in consultation with other partners, constantly say that if a product is needed and has important and useful features, it will grow organically," she summarized.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is working on "Veteran+" application