Kursk authorities announce restrictions on entry to Kurchatov, where Kursk NPP is located

The authorities of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation have decided to restrict entry to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located.

The decision was announced by the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the decision to restrict entry to the city of Kurchatov was made due to alleged "attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to enter the city" and to "ensure additional security measures". At the same time, the Russian official said that the security of the Kursk nuclear power plant was "maximised".

Read more: IAEA Director General Grossi warns of risk of nuclear incident at Kursk NPP

It is noted that residents of Kurchatov who are registered will be able to enter the city freely. And for those who do not have a residence permit but work in the city, it is possible to obtain passes from the administrations of the city of Kurchatov and Kurchatov district.

Employees of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and NPP-2 construction site should contact their company's management regarding the access regime.

And the Kursk authorities are now advising vehicles engaged in transit traffic that have previously travelled through the territory of Kurchatov to use alternative detour routes.