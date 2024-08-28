Since beginning of full-scale war, 1.468 million civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 1.468 million civilians, including 177,180 children, have been evacuated from the government-controlled territory of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the operational and duty service, communication, warning and public information division of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"As of February 24, 2022, there were about 1.973 million people in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region, and evacuation began on February 26. And as of today, in the course of evacuation activities by the authorities of all levels of government, as well as volunteer groups, volunteers, or people leaving on their own, a total of 1 million 468 thousand civilians have been evacuated, including 177,180 children and about 45,000 people with disabilities," he said.

Petlin noted that as of the evening of August 27, about 399,000 people remained in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region, of whom about 52,000 were in the area of active hostilities.

