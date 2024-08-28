Russia classifies information on production of petroleum products

Rosstat has completely stopped publishing data on the production of petroleum products in Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

In particular, the agency no longer provides information on monthly production volumes of diesel fuel, fuel oil, liquefied propane and butane, coke and semi-coke from hard coal. The report also does not contain data on the production of stable gas condensate.

Rosstat stated that "information on the production of petroleum products is not published based on the decision of the Russian government".

At the end of May, Rosstat stopped publishing statistics on the production of motor petrol in Russia.