NATO-Ukraine Council meeting discusses creation of air defense shield over western regions of Ukraine - Umierov

Participants in the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting discussed further plans to supply Kyiv with air defense systems and missiles.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The minister reminded that the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which took place on August 28, was convened in connection with the massive missile strikes that the Russian army carried out against Ukraine two days ago. The aggressor country launched more than 200 missiles and drones. The shelling killed civilians and damaged the country's critical infrastructure.

At the meeting, Umerov briefed the partners on the current situation and emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"We discussed further plans to supply air defense systems and missiles to them. We need to strengthen our air defense," the Defense Minister said.

In addition, Umierov said that consultations on the creation of an air defense shield - the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country - will continue in the future.

"We are also continuing consultations, including in bilateral formats, on the creation of an air defense shield - the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country," the minister said.

In conclusion, the Defense Minister thanked the partners for their unwavering support and promised assistance and emphasized that "more and more allies support the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the framework of international law."

