Russians control about 40 per cent of Chasiv Yar - 24th SMB press service

The complete capture of Chasiv Yar could give the Russians a tactical advantage. Currently, the Russians control about 40% of the city's territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by a representative of the press service of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo, Andriy Polukhin, during a telethon.

He noted that if Chasiv Yar is completely captured, the occupiers will gain control of the height overlooking Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and the logistics route between these settlements.

The military added that the situation in Chasivyi Yar is currently critical. The town has turned into ruins as a result of Russian attacks, similar to the situation in Avdiivka and Bakhmut. The enemy is simply destroying everything in its path, regardless of the destruction of infrastructure and civilian objects.

"At the moment, the city of Chasiv Yar is broken. The enemy leaves a trail behind, just like when they occupied Avdiivka and Bakhmut. These are just ruins. The enemy does not consider these territories its own, it simply destroys everything in its path," Polukhin added.