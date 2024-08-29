Ukrainian air defence forces shot down two missiles and 60 "shaheds": 14 more UAVs crash in Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack UAVs.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of 29 August 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 3 Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, from the same direction - with two missiles, the type of which is currently being established, as well as 74 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the areas of: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk," the statement said.

The air defence forces destroyed two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Another 14 attack UAVs were lost locally (crashed) on the territory of Ukraine.

Air defences were operating in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions.

