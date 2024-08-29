"Reserve+" is to be transformed into online TCR - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence plans to turn the "Reserve+" app into an online TCR.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"3.2 million people were able to update their data through 'Reserve+'. Now we have a big plan to turn 'Reserve+' into an online TCR," she said.

According to the deputy minister, they are also adding an online recruitment option with the ability to sign a contract or mobilise in two clicks. In addition, three types of deferments are in place: for large families, people with disabilities and full-time students.

"Sometimes users confuse 'Reserve+' with absolute protection against the need to correct their data in the TCR. This is not true. It takes time to fully integrate online services such as military registration. It will take about six months to build the backend of the system in the TCR," Chernohorenko added.

