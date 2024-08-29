Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of weapons for attacks on Russian Federation should be lifted - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on partner countries not to limit Ukraine's use of weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to il Messaggero.

"Restrictions on the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine must be lifted, full use must be allowed for striking military targets in Russia in accordance with international rules," the diplomat said.

Also, according to the Tagesschau, Borrell called on European countries to provide more military aid to Ukraine and expressed concern over reports of possible aid cuts in Germany.

