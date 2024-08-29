Occupiers resumed assaults in Orihiv direction after short pause - OSGT "Tavria"

After a three-day "pause", the Russian army resumed active assaults in the Zaporizhzhia region, in particular in the Orichiv area.

Dmytro Lykhova, the spokesman of the Operational Group of the OSGT "Tavria", told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to "RBC-Ukraine".

He noted that from August 22 to 24, during the celebration of National Flag Day and Independence Day, no enemy assaults were recorded in the entire area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria". This applies to both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

However, after this short-term "lull", the Russian troops became active again, using small infantry groups to carry out assaults.

According to Lykhoviy, the occupiers are trying to storm the direction of Orihiv.

